Dragons to Spotlight "Dayton Live" in Second "Rebuilding the Arts" Weekend

July 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons are hosting the second "Rebuilding The Arts" weekend of the season at Day Air Ballpark Friday through Sunday. This weekend not-for-profit arts organization, Dayton Live, has been selected to be in the center of the spotlight.

Dayton Live is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment. As a not-for-profit arts organization, Dayton Live's mission is to strengthen community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world class venues. Dayton Live owns and maintains the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, and PNC Arts Annex. Dayton Live presents a wide variety of arts and entertainment events each year, including the best in touring Broadway, family shows, concerts, comedians, school day performances, and so much more. In addition, Dayton Live provides ticketing services to all its resident companies and more - while also operating The Arts Garage to help offset the costs of maintaining Dayton's premier performance venues.

Formerly known as Victoria Theatre Association, Dayton Live came into existence two days prior to the statewide shutdown of venues due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hundreds of performances and thousands of refunded tickets later, Dayton Live is now rebuilding to bring amazing performances to our region and provide world-class venues to our resident companies.

To introduce Dragons fans to everything that Dayton Live brings to the area, videos will play in between innings to introduce fans to the new 2021-2022 season of performances. In addition, fans can visit Dayton Live along the concourse and spin the prize wheel to win Dayton Live merchandise, show swag, and learn about how to get tickets to some of the hottest shows coming to Dayton in 2021-2022.

There is also a tangible fundraising component to this weekend, and fans can participate even if they are not able to attend one of this weekend's games. The Dragons 50/50 raffle is going to be a rolling jackpot all week long. At the end of the raffle on Sunday afternoon, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other 50 percent goes directly to Dayton Live to help fund their operations as they recover from the pandemic.

Fans can get 50/50 raffle tickets right now through the online portal at http://www.daytondragons5050.com/.

Tickets are still available for all three games this weekend to join the Dragons in this special "Rebuilding The Arts" weekend, showcasing Dayton Live. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets or through the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark.

Upcoming "Rebuilding The Arts" weekends:

Aug 20-22 : Dayton Art Institute

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 21 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

