Doubleheader Between South Bend and Quad Cities Now Scheduled for August 21

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs have announced a makeup date for their postponed game originally scheduled on Sunday, May 9 versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The game will be made up as part of a 7-inning doubleheader on Saturday, August 21. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and first pitch of game one is now scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Flat Screen TV giveaways will not begin until the start of game 2.

Fans who have purchased tickets for August 21 can attend both games. Anyone who purchased tickets for the game on May 9 and has not exchanged them, can still redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2021 regular season home game for equal or lesser value. Tickets can be redeemed by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988.

The South Bend Cubs welcome the Peoria Chiefs, High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals to Four Winds Field for a six-game series beginning August 3. Promotions that night include Triple Play Tuesday, presented by Kayem Foods. Fans can purchase a game ticket, hot dog, and fountain soda package beginning at $12 when purchased at least 24 hours in advance. It's also Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by WellPet LLC. Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark but must sign a waiver prior to entry.

