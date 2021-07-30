Hellinger Joins Dayton

The Dayton Dragons announced the following roster addition today:

Right-handed pitcher Sam Hellinger has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).

Hellinger appeared in six games with Daytona, posting an ERA of 1.62 with two saves and an opponent batting average of .123. He began the season with the Dragons before being transferred to Daytona in June.

