Hellinger Joins Dayton
July 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons announced the following roster addition today:
Right-handed pitcher Sam Hellinger has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).
Hellinger appeared in six games with Daytona, posting an ERA of 1.62 with two saves and an opponent batting average of .123. He began the season with the Dragons before being transferred to Daytona in June.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from July 30, 2021
- Hometown Heroes Program to Recreate Missed Holidays for Servicemen and Women - Dayton Dragons
- Hellinger Joins Dayton - Dayton Dragons
- Doubleheader Between South Bend and Quad Cities Now Scheduled for August 21 - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts to Honor Michigan Teacher of the Year Leah Porter on Sunday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons to Spotlight "Dayton Live" in Second "Rebuilding the Arts" Weekend - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Falls to Quad Cities, 11-3 - South Bend Cubs
- Fire Alarm Delays Bandits' Monster Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Timber Rattlers Top Cedar Rapids 4-1 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Eight-Run 12th Inning Launches Snappers Over Chiefs - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Hometown Heroes Program to Recreate Missed Holidays for Servicemen and Women
- Hellinger Joins Dayton
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday
- Dragons to Spotlight "Dayton Live" in Second "Rebuilding the Arts" Weekend
- Keys Tosses 5 Shutout Innings as Fill-In Starter in Dragons 4-1 Victory