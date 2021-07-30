Date for Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge Changed to Sunday, August 15

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith are still set for something very different for this year's Green and Gold Charity Softball Event. However, due to a change in the Green Bay Packers practice schedule, the duo will now host the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge on Sunday, August 15 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The one-of-a-kind event will still start at 7:05pm.

Tickets purchased for the August 16 date will be honored. Fans will be seated in the locations on their original tickets and will not need to exchange their current tickets for tickets with the new date.

The Softball Challenge will feature a home run derby and a seven-inning competition with the offense versus the defense to raise money for charity. The parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to the stadium opening at 6:00pm.

Tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge are on sale now through the Timber Rattlers Box Office in person at Neuroscience Group Field, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or online through the Timber Rattlers home page. The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for the softball game are $69 for a premium box seat (first two rows of box seats), $48 for a box seat, $29 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $14 for grass seating.

There are also a limited number of patio tables and All-You-Can Eat seats remaining for the event. Patio tables seat four people and include waitstaff service and an autographed item from the hosts for $255.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats are available for $87 for the event. These seats are located on the first base side of the stadium and include a ticket to the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge and an all-you-can-eat picnic.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or group outings for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge, please contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600.

The Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin.

