Hometown Heroes Program to Recreate Missed Holidays for Servicemen and Women

Dayton, Ohio - An unfortunate reality of having a loved one deployed overseas with the military is they miss out on some of life's milestones, both large and small. Deployments vary in length, but the average length will span a full year. Those who are in the military will miss out on those little parts of family life, like sharing holidays with their family.

While the reality of a missed milestone cannot change, the Dragons Hometown Heroes program recreates some of those special dates once a loved one returns home.

For more than a decade, the Hometown Heroes program has created special and unique memories for those military families who missed out on holidays. Both the service members and their families make incredible sacrifices for our country, and in doing so many things are missed. This allows people to give back to these families who have provided so much in defense of our freedoms.

The Dragons have invited a special group of servicemen and women to Day Air Ballpark to help them celebrate missed Mother's and Father's Day. On Sunday, August 1, these families will participate in pre-game activities such as carnival games and a game of kickball. They will then enjoy a celebratory meal while watching the Dayton Dragons take on the Lake County Captains.

Please join us in honoring these service members who have recently returned from deployment, as well as their families, at Sunday's game.

The Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds and Reynolds. For more information, please visit daytondragons.com/HometownHeroes.

