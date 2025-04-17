TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win
April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne's hot bats shined Thursday night at Parkview Field, blasting four home runs to take down the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 9-1.
TinCaps (7-5) third baseman Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) struck the first blow. After hitting the TinCaps' first home run of the season on Wednesday, Verdugo crushed a two-run shot in the bottom of the first. That came after center fielder Braedon Karpathios opened the scoring account with an RBI double.
Verdugo's bat stayed red hot in the fourth. Following another double from Karpathios (3-4, 3 2B), Verdugo crushed his third home run in his previous four at-bats, putting Fort Wayne up 5-0.
The home run party didn't stop there. The very next inning, 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries (Padres No. 1 prospect) blistered his first High-A home run to left field. The two-run blast was marked at 108.4 miles per hour off the bat. Finally, left fielder Jack Costello got in on the action in the eighth, skying his first High-A home run of the year as well, a solo shot to left-center.
The 'Caps pitching once again dazzled against Lake County (7-5). Fort Wayne starter Jose Reyes struck out five and left six runners on base across four scoreless innings. Garrett Hawkins snagged his second win of the season, striking out three in two hitless relief innings. Harry Gustin finished the night with a three-inning save.
Next Game: Friday, April 18 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales
- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries (Guardians No. 18 prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Beam's Gem Fuels Quad Cities' Second Shutout Win of Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugnuts Hold off T-Rats, Win 4th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Score Runs in Five Consecutive Innings, Top Kernels 9-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Comeback Thwarted by Lansing - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Fan 20 in 3-0 Loss - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton and Great Lakes Combine for 29 Strikeouts and 22 Walks, Dragons Win 9-2 - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Roll to 9-2 Win at Great Lakes on Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Serwa Silences South Bend, 2-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wiggins Shines as Whitecaps Narrowly Skip Past Cubs 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Woodruff Rehab in 1:10 Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Return Home for Second April Homestand Tuesday Night - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Top Chiefs in 11-Inning Thriller 8-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Edge Chiefs in Seesaw Affair - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win
- 'Caps Walk It off against Lake County
- TinCaps Drop Homestand Opener
- TinCaps End Roadtrip with Win
- Relievers Strike out 13 in Road Loss