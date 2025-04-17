TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne's hot bats shined Thursday night at Parkview Field, blasting four home runs to take down the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 9-1.

TinCaps (7-5) third baseman Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) struck the first blow. After hitting the TinCaps' first home run of the season on Wednesday, Verdugo crushed a two-run shot in the bottom of the first. That came after center fielder Braedon Karpathios opened the scoring account with an RBI double.

Verdugo's bat stayed red hot in the fourth. Following another double from Karpathios (3-4, 3 2B), Verdugo crushed his third home run in his previous four at-bats, putting Fort Wayne up 5-0.

The home run party didn't stop there. The very next inning, 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries (Padres No. 1 prospect) blistered his first High-A home run to left field. The two-run blast was marked at 108.4 miles per hour off the bat. Finally, left fielder Jack Costello got in on the action in the eighth, skying his first High-A home run of the year as well, a solo shot to left-center.

The 'Caps pitching once again dazzled against Lake County (7-5). Fort Wayne starter Jose Reyes struck out five and left six runners on base across four scoreless innings. Garrett Hawkins snagged his second win of the season, striking out three in two hitless relief innings. Harry Gustin finished the night with a three-inning save.

