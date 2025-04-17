Dragons Roll to 9-2 Win at Great Lakes on Thursday

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Midland, Mich. - Dayton's Peyton Stovall was on base five times and drove in two runs as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 9-2 on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of the first three games in the six-game series, scoring 24 runs so far in the set.

Game Summary:

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when they scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. Carlos Jorge, who returned to the starting lineup four days after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury on Sunday in Dayton, walked with one out and stole second. Leo Balcazar also walked and both runners advanced on a wild pick-off throw. Peyton Stovall's grounder to the side of the mound brought in Jorge and Stovall was safe at first on the play on what was ruled an error on the pitcher. After Stovall stole second, Ricky Cabrera singled to left to bring in two runs and make it 3-1.

The Dragons took advantage of four walks in the fifth inning to score one run and extend their lead to 4-1. Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but Easton Sikorski entered the game from the bullpen and avoided major damage, allowing just one of the three runners to score to make it 4-2.

The Dragons scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to break the game open, getting an RBI double from Stovall, a run-scoring single from Ariel Almonte, and a two-run double from Connor Burns.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden pitched well but reached his pitch limit before completing the required five innings needed for a starting pitcher to qualify for a victory. Hayden worked four and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. In two starts this season, Hayden has allowed one run in 9.1 innings, posting an ERA of 0.96. Over the first 12 games, Dayton starting pitchers have combined to allow only eight runs, the fewest in all Minor League Baseball. The starters combined ERA is 1.26, best among the 120 teams in the minor leagues.

Sikorski pitched the final three innings to earn a save. He allowed just one hit and no runs with two walks and five strikeouts. The victory was credited to the second Dayton pitcher, Nick Sando, who worked an inning and two-thirds, allowing one run.

The Dragons collected six hits and drew 12 walks in the game. Stovall and Cabrera each had two hits and two RBI. In his three games with the Dragons, Stovall has collected four hits and drawn six walks.

The Dragons have gone 5-3 since losing their first four games to start the season.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-7) and Loons (5-7) battle in the fourth game of the six-game series in Midland, Michigan on Friday at 6:05 pm. Chase Burns, the Cincinnati Reds top prospect and first round draft pick in 2024, will start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

