Chiefs Score Runs in Five Consecutive Innings, Top Kernels 9-4

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - Peoria scored runs in five consecutive innings from the third through the seventh and out-hit Cedar Rapids 12-4 en route to its second win in three games over the Kernels, 9-4, Thursday night.

After the Chiefs blew a late lead in the Kernels' win on Wednesday, they opened up a big lead on Thursday. Zach Levenson singled to open the bottom half of the third. After a groundout and a Chase Adkison base hit moved him to third, he scored on a groundout to lift Peoria on top 1-0.

The lead doubled in the fourth. Michael Curialle doubled to open the frame, and after he moved to third on a ground ball, he scored on a wild pitch to put the Chiefs ahead 2-0.

In the fifth, Peoria blew it open. A pair of walks sandwiched in between two outs put two Chiefs on with two out for Graysen Tarlow, who singled home a run to make it 3-0. After the next batter, Tre Richardson made it a 4-0 game with an RBI double, Jon Jon Gazdar ballooned the lead to 6-0 with a two-run single.

The Chiefs continued to add on in the sixth. Joshua Baez walked to open the inning. He moved to second on a steal, then to third on a balk and came home to score on an Adkison sac fly to open the lead to 7-0.

Cedar Rapids hopped on the board for the first time in the seventh. After an error, followed by a Khadim Diaw walk and a Nate Baez single loaded the bases, Kyle DeBarge cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the deficit down to 7-3.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. In the bottom of the frame, Gazdar's second two-run hit of the night, this one a double, extended the Peoria lead right back to six runs at 9-3.

The Kernels plated a run in the top of the ninth on a Debarge RBI single, his fourth RBI of the night, but it was too little too late as the Chiefs grabbed game three of the series 9-4.

The loss drops the Kernels to 7-5 on the season and 1-2 in the series with Peoria. Game four of the set is scheduled for Friday night at 7:05. Alejandro Hidalgo gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Jose Davila.

