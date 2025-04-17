Sky Carp Fan 20 in 3-0 Loss

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Sky Carp didn't come away with the victory Thursday night, but they did come away with a rather remarkable performance.

While falling 3-0 to the visiting Quad Cities River Bandits, the Sky Carp pitching staff finished the game with an incredible 20 strikeouts.

Five Sky Carp pitchers combined to finish the deal, with reliever Alex Williams taking the cake with eight punchouts in 3 1-3 innings of work. Karson Milbrandt got the start and finished with three strikeouts in 1 2-3 innings but took the loss after allowing a run.

Xavier Meachem added two K's, Holt Jones struck out five in two frames, and Franklin Sanchez finished the evening in appropriate fashion, striking out the side in the ninth.

The River Bandits scored single runs in the first, fifth and seventh innings while shutting out the Sky Carp for the second time in three games this series. Ryan Ignoffo was the offensive highlight for the Carp, singling twice and walking in four plate appearances.

Friday night will be Supper Clubbers Night at the ballpark! Have some fish, grab an old fashioned and enjoy a Friday night at the park with ace lefty Thomas White on the mound.

Go to skycarp.com for tickets.

