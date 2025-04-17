Woodruff Rehab in 1:10 Game

Brandon Woodruff will now be pitching during the 1:10pm game tomorrow.

If you purchased tickets for tomorrow's 6:40pm game and would like to exchange for the 1:10pm, please call the Box Office at 920-733-4152 or stop by the ticket windows.

Woodruff will only be pitching during Game #1 of Friday's split doubleheader.

We're offering $1 reserved bleacher & grass seat tickets for each game of our split doubleheader on Friday! Each game requires separate ticket. presented by Ridge Top Exteriors

Game One | 1:10pm

Game Two | 6:40pm

