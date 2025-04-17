Woodruff Rehab in 1:10 Game
April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
Brandon Woodruff will now be pitching during the 1:10pm game tomorrow.
If you purchased tickets for tomorrow's 6:40pm game and would like to exchange for the 1:10pm, please call the Box Office at 920-733-4152 or stop by the ticket windows.
Get Tickets Now to Friday's 1:10pm Game
Woodruff will only be pitching during Game #1 of Friday's split doubleheader.
We're offering $1 reserved bleacher & grass seat tickets for each game of our split doubleheader on Friday! Each game requires separate ticket. presented by Ridge Top Exteriors
Game One | 1:10pm
Game Two | 6:40pm
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Woodruff Rehab in 1:10 Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Return Home for Second April Homestand Tuesday Night - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Top Chiefs in 11-Inning Thriller 8-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Edge Chiefs in Seesaw Affair - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.