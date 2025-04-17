Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI. - Third Base Ventures, led by Craig Dickman, Rob Zerjav and Brad Raaths, announced today that it has agreed to sell the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Timber Rattlers will remain in the Fox Cities as the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The existing front office staff will continue to operate the club under the leadership of Zerjav, who is the team's President and CEO. As part of the transaction, DBH is also purchasing Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the team's home ballpark since it opened in 1995.

"It has always been our goal to ensure baseball remains a part of the fabric of Northeastern Wisconsin and we are excited to be joining DBH, who shares our passion for baseball and community," said Zerjav, who is in his 23rd season leading the club. "Their commitment to preserving what makes the Timber Rattlers special, while helping us grow into the future, made this the right move for the organization and the Fox Cities.

The Timber Rattlers have been a Brewers affiliate since 2009 and have played in the Midwest League since 1962. The team went 77-54 last season and clinched the league's First-Half Western Division title before advancing to the Midwest League Championship Series.

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is a fan-favorite destination in Appleton. The venue was named Ballpark Digest's 2023 Ballpark of the Year after an imaginative renovation project greatly enhanced the stadium experience and drew rave reviews from both fans and players. Last season, the Timber Rattlers marked their fourth consecutive year of rising attendance. Additionally, with strong branding and creative alternate identities, the Timber Rattlers consistently rank among the top performers in merchandise sales across High-A.

"On behalf of the Brewers, we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to Craig, Rob and Brad, whose dedication to the Timber Rattlers and Fox Cities community has been invaluable," said Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold. "We are thrilled to start a new partnership with DBH, who has an impressive track record for elevating the player and fan experience at the ballpark. The Timber Rattlers have long been a vital part of our player-development system, and we look forward to seeing our future stars continue to grow in such a first-class environment."

Through its roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH is on a mission to make lifelong memories for its fans. The organization works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MiLB.

"As their rising attendance suggests, the Timber Rattlers are a cornerstone of the Fox Cities community and we're honored to welcome them to our roster," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "This is a club with a storied history, strong community roots and a bright future in Appleton under Rob Zerjav's continued leadership. We're excited to support him and the team as we kick off our new partnership with the Brewers."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.