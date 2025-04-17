Kernels Edge Chiefs in Seesaw Affair

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs fell short on Wednesday night, losing 8-7 in 11 innings to the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Dozer Park. Despite an early lead and a big offensive response in the middle innings, the Chiefs couldn't hold off the Kernels' late push.

Peoria struck first in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Michael Curialle doubled to right-center field to put a runner in scoring position. The next batter, Trey Paige, singled to left field, which brought home Curialle to make it 1-0.

In the top of the third inning, the Kernels responded and took their first lead. With one out, back-to-back singles by Nate Baez and Caden Kendle put runners on first and second base. After Chiefs right-hander Gerardo Salas struck out Kyle DeBarge for the second out, Brandon Winokur doubled down the left field line, which brought home Baez and Kendle to make it 2-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Kernels sparked a two-out rally, scoring three runs to extend their lead. After loading the bases with two outs, a single to right field brought home Danny De Andrade and Jaime Ferrer to make it 4-1. The Chiefs then went to the bullpen for the first time and brought in Jawilme Ramirez. The first batter he faced, Kyle DeBarge, singled that brought home Nate Baez and pushed the Kernels' lead to 5-1.

Peoria answered right back in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Curialle cleared the bases with a double to left-center, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Curialle finished the game with three hits in four at-bats and tallied four RBIs.

The momentum continued in the fifth inning as the Chiefs reclaimed the lead. Joshua Baez tied the game with a two-out RBI single. He then stole second, and Ian Petrutz followed with a go-ahead RBI single to left. After a walk to Won-Bin Cho, Curialle delivered again with an RBI single to score Petrutz and give the Chiefs a 7-5 advantage.

The Kernels trimmed the lead to 7-6 in the seventh on an RBI single from Winokur, then tied the game in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning. With two outs and two on, Khadim Diaw hit a high pop-up on the infield that dropped in, allowing Kyle Hess to score from second and send the game to extras.

In the 11th inning, Cedar Rapids capitalized on the ghost runner. Winokur came through once again with a double to right, bringing home the go-ahead run and gave the Kernels an 8-7 lead they would not relinquish.

Paulshawn Pasqualotto twirled three scoreless innings in relief for Cedar Rapids. He earned the win for Cedar Rapids. Tyler Bradt, who surrendered only an unearned tally for Peoria, was tagged with the loss. Veteran reliever Gabriel Yanez logged the save for the Kernels.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Friday at Dozer Park. Right-hander Zach Showalter is scheduled to start for Peoria, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.