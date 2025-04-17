Lugnuts Hold off T-Rats, Win 4th Straight

APPLETON, Wisc. - In a game featuring their first back-to-back home runs in four years, it was a run-scoring balk in the ninth inning that lifted the Lansing Lugnuts (7-5) to a 4-3 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-8) on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The result delivered the Nuts' third straight win in Wisconsin and fourth straight win overall. But it did not come easy.

After Clark Elliott opened the top of the ninth with a triple and scored on a Jeferson Figueroa balk to break a 3-3 tie, the Timber Rattlers mounted a rally in the bottom of the ninth. Mark Adamiak, Jheremy Vargas drew a one-out walk from Mark Adamiak and took second on a Yhoswar García infield single. Adamiak struck out Tayden Hall, tossed a wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third, and walked Blake Burke to load the bases. The right-hander bore down, inducing Jadher Areinamo to bounce a fielder's choice to third, where Tommy White forced out García to end the game.

An inning earlier, Areinamo homered to left off Hunter Breault to tie the score at 3-3, completing a Wisconsin comeback from three runs down.

Nate Nankil and Darlyn Montero had homered consecutively in the fourth inning off Timber Rattlers starter Anthony Flores, the first home runs of the season for each hitter, to put the Lugnuts up 3-0. It was the Nuts' first instance of back-to-back home runs since Jake Suddleson and William Simoneit accomplished the feat at Fort Wayne on May 22, 2021.

Lansing starter Kyle Robinson worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three. Garrett Irvin escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth in firing the next 1 1/3 innings scorelessly, followed by a perfect seventh from Yehizon Sanchez.

The Lugnuts' offense was led by Elliott, who singled, doubled and tripled in the win.

Friday will feature a scheduled day night doubleheader with first pitches at 2:10 p.m. Eastern / 1:10 p.m. Central and 7:40 p.m. Eastern / 6:40 p.m. Central night. Lugnuts prospects Gage Jump and Steven Echavarria receive the starts opposite rehabbing Major Leaguer Brandon Woodruff and Wisconsin right-hander Chandler Welch.

Lansing's next homestand runs from April 22-May 4, with 12 games in 13 days at Jackson® Field™. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

