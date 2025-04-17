Serwa Silences South Bend, 2-1

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps pitcher Kenny Serwa put on a clinic as he combined with starter Max Alba to silence the South Bend Cubs in a 2-1 victory Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Alba opened the game, allowing just one run through four innings of work before Serwa took over - tossing five shutout frames with six strikeouts. In addition, Alba and Serwa did not allow a single Cubs hitter to reach scoring position in the slim victory. Meanwhile, a go-ahead RBI-single by catcher Bennett Lee gave West Michigan a lead they'd never relinquish.

South Bend grabbed the lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Edgar Alvarez before West Michigan responded with a solo homer from outfielder Luke Gold in the bottom half - tying the game at one. Both offenses stymied the following four frames before the 'Caps finally broke through with the RBI single from Lee in the seventh - inching in front 2-1. The Cubs put individual runners on base in the seventh and eighth but couldn't convert, as Serwa finished the game with back-to-back punchouts of Reivaj Garcia and Ivan Brethowr to earn the 2-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 8-4 while the Cubs fall to 4-8. Serwa (1-0) collects his first victory with the 'Caps while South Bend Cubs reliever Chase Watkins (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up a run through three innings of work. Both Max Clark and Jack Penney drew two walks in the win, as both are tied at the top of the Midwest League in free passes with 15 this year. Meanwhile, Clark leads the Midwest League in RBI (15) while fellow Top-100 prospect Josue Briceño also sits in the Top-5, with 12 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the South Bend Cubs Friday night at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Nick Dean and Andrew Sears take the mound for the Cubs and 'Caps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.