Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes)

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 17, 2025 l Game #12

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-7) at Great Lakes Loons (5-6)

RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.42)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game. Wednesday: Great Lakes 10, Dayton 5. The Loons scored seven runs on only one hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 5-3 deficit and even the series. The Dragons had come back from a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the top of the eighth, getting a game-tying two-run home run from John Michael Faile, a tie-breaking RBI double by Victor Acosta, and an RBI single from Anthony Stephen to go ahead 5-3. In the bottom of the eighth, Dragons pitchers issued seven walks and allowed a grand slam home run to Josue De Paula. The Dragons committed five errors in the game, their most since 2021, leading to four unearned runs. Leo Balcazar also had a home run for Dayton, his second in the last two nights.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 45.1 innings while allowing just seven runs (six earned) in 11 games (1.19 ERA, best in Minor League Baseball-120 teams, 11 leagues). Dragons starters have also allowed the fewest runs in Minor League Baseball. The Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.97 is second in the minors. Dayton starters have allowed an opponent's batting average of .175 (fifth in minors).

Yerlin Confidan is fifth in the MWL in on-base percentage (.469), tied for third in walks (12), and tied for sixth in runs (9).

Anthony Stephan ranks fifth in the Midwest League in OPS (.960) and ninth in slugging percentage (.528). Stephan in his last six games is 8 for 20 (.400) with a home run, double, triple, and seven RBI.

Leo Balcazar has home runs in both games of the current series at Great Lakes, both to the opposite field.

John Michael Faile over his last three games is 5 for 14 (.357) with a home run, double, and three RBI.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4 th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely six times in his first two games with Dayton with two hits and four walks.

The Dragons are hitting only .195 on the year, but they are batting .261 in the current series, averaging 7.5 runs per game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 18 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-1, 1.17) at Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Payton Martin (0-1, 9.95)

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-1, 6.43) at Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (0-0, 5.63)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

