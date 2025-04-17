Cubs Return Home for Second April Homestand Tuesday Night

SOUTH BEND, IN - Spring is officially here, and the South Bend Cubs are set to return home to Four Winds Field following their road trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan. This week, the Cubs will square off against the Beloit Sky Carp in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night, April 22nd at 7:05 PM.

Now is the time to head to the ballpark to check out the new stadium renovations, try all kinds of new food and drink on the menu, and to experience South Bend Cubs baseball live and in person.

Continuing into the second homestand of the season are the speciality opponent SMASH burgers and cocktails. First, the speciality SMASH burger this week, "Poutine Patties" features two beef patties, caramelized fresh onions, deep fried cheese curds, and savory gravy. Available all week, you can find this one-of-a-kind burger at the SMASH stand.

As for the new Beloit-themed cocktail, available at Round Bar, try the Sky Carp Sunrise. This refreshing drink features coconut rum, paired with orange juice and a touch of grenadine.

This homestand's speciality food item, also available at SMASH burger, is an ode to the South Bend Blue Sox All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Available for this homeland only, is the Blue Sox Burger. Starting with the South Bend Cubs hot and fresh smash burger, this is topped with blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and bacon. Enjoy a Blue Sox Burger any time, all week long, but especially on Sunday afternoon, as we celebrate All-American Girls Professional Baseball Day.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, April 22

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Your first opportunity to bring your furry friends to Four Winds Field this season is here! Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14, if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing, or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, April 23

South Bend Cubs Argyle Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans 21 and older through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Argyle hat. Presented By Michelob ULTRA. Gates open at 6:00 PM

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas & sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans that are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025 thanks to Sterling Healthcare. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, April 24

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Plus, 16 oz. draft craft beers are only $4. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tri Campus College Night: The South Bend Cubs welcome students from the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary's College to Four Winds Field!

Friday, April 25

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, April 26

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, April 27

All-American Girls Professional Baseball Day: Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The South Bend Cubs will wear special jerseys that honor the legacy of the South Bend Blue Sox. Presented By The History Museum. Gates open at Noon.

Ivy Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of new South Bend Cubs mascot, Ivy. Presented By South Bend International Airport.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

