Wisconsin Comeback Thwarted by Lansing

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Lansing Lugnuts had a 3-0 lead after back-to-back homers in the fourth inning against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The Timber Rattlers rallied with single runs in the fourth, fifth, and eighth. However, Lansing took advantage of mistakes in the top of the ninth to score the go-ahead run and held on as the Rattlers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth to get the outs they needed for a 4-3 win.

Nate Nankil hit a two-run home run in the fourth to put Lansing (7-5) in front. Nankil has five RBI in the first three games of the series with the Rattlers. Darlyn Montero was next, and he hit a solo shot to left for a 3-0 advantage.

Wisconsin (4-8) started the comeback in the bottom of the fourth. Eduardo Garcia launched a home run, his first of the season, with two outs to get the Rattlers on the scoreboard.

In the fifth inning, the Rattlers loaded the bases with two out. Yhoswar Garcia scored on a wild pitch to pull Wisconsin to within a run.

Jadher Areinamo blasted a lead-off homer to left in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game.

The top of the ninth started with a fly ball to left off the bat of Clark Elliott. It appeared to be a routine fly heading for Jheremy Vargas. However, the ball kept carrying with the wind howling out that way and Vargas never got to it. Elliott raced for third for a triple after the ball hit off the wall. Pitcher Jeferson Figueroa committed a balk just before he delivered his next pitch to allow the go-ahead run to score.

Wisconsin made the Lugnuts sweat a bit in the bottom of the ninth. Vargas walked with one out, Yhoswar Garcia reached on an infield single, and Blake Burke walked with two outs to load the bases to bring Areinamo back to the plate.

This time, the Lugnuts won the battle as Areinamo grounded an 0-2 pitch from Mark Adamiak to third base for a game-ending force out.

Areinamo went 2-for-4 for his second consecutive multi-hit game. He is on a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-28, .321), which is the longest active streak on the team this season.

Friday is a busy day at Neuroscience Group Field with a split doubleheader. Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make a rehab appearance as the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers in the day game that is set to start at 1:10pm. The Lugnuts have Gage Jump (0-1, 9.00) as their starter in the afternoon tilt.

The night game is set to start at 6:40pm with Chandler Welch (0-0, 5.00) as Wisconsin's starting pitcher against Steven Echavarria (0-1, 4.50) getting the start for Lansing.

Both games feature Reserved Bleacher and Grass Section seats available for $1 for courtesy of Ridge Top Exteriors. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after both games, too. Please note that both games of the split doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings. Fans will need a ticket to the day game and a separate ticket to attend the evening game.

If you can't make it to Neuroscience Group Field, there are lots of ways to catch the action. The day game will be televised on CW-14 starting at 1:00pm. The night game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM will be available on a tape delay for the afternoon game and live starting with the pregame show at 6:20pm for the night game. The games are also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

LAN 000 300 001 - 4 8 0

WIS 000 110 010 - 3 8 0

HOME RUNS:

LAN:

Nate Nankil (1st, 1 on in 4th inning off Anthony Flores, 1 out)

Darlyn Montero (1st, 0 on in 4th inning off Anthony Flores, 1 out)

WIS:

Eduardo Garcia (1st, 0 on in 4th off inning off Kyle Robinson, 2 out)

Jadher Areinamo (2nd, 0 on in 8th inning off Hunter Breault, 0 out)

WP: Hunter Breault (1-0)

LP: Jeferson Figueroa (0-1)

SAVE: Mark Adamiak (1)

TIME: 2:38

ATTN: 1,022

