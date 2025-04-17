Kernels Top Chiefs in 11-Inning Thriller 8-7

Peoria, IL - Trailing by a run in the top of the ninth, Cedar Rapids tied the game to force extra innings and won it in the 11th, knocking off Peoria 8-7 to even the series Wednesday night.

After Peoria scored the final six runs in game one of the set, the Chiefs got on the board first on Wednesday. In the bottom of the second, Trey Paige followed up a Michael Curialle double with an RBI base hit to put Peoria on top 1-0.

In the top of the third, Cedar Rapids answered right back. Singles by Nate Baez and Caden Kendle put two on for Brandon Winokur, who jumped Cedar Rapids on top 2-1 with a two-run double.

In the fourth, the Kernels padded the lead. With two outs, a Danny De Andrade walk, followed by back-to-back singles from Jaime Ferrer and Baez, loaded the bases with two outs for Kendle, who upped the Cedar Rapids lead to 4-1 with a two-run single. The next batter, Kyle DeBarge, then increased the advantage to 5-1 with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the frame, Peoria answered back. An error and two walks loaded the bases for Curialle, who made it a one-run game with a bases-clearing double.

In the fifth, the Chiefs grabbed the lead. Three RBI singles from Joshua Baez, Ian Petrutz and Curialle lifted Peoria on top 7-5.

The Kernels got a run back in the seventh. To begin the inning, DeBarge walked, stole second then scored on a Winokur RBI single to cut the deficit to a run at 7-6.

That was the score headed to the ninth. A hit-by-pitch and a walk put Kernels runners on first and second with two outs in the frame. Down to the final out, Khadim Diaw hit a sky-high pop-up that fell in the infield, scoring pinch-running Kyle Hess all the way from second to tie the game at 7-7.

That stayed the score until the eleventh, thanks to the pitching of Paulshawn Pasqualotto. In his fourth outing of the year, the right-hander did not allow a run across the eighth, ninth and tenth innings, collecting four strikeouts with just two hits allowed.

In the top of the eleventh, with Debarge on second as the extra-inning runner, Winokur lined a double in the right field corner, scoring DeBarge to make it an 8-7 Kernels lead, the score that would be the final after Gabriel Yanez came out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and tossed a scoreless bottom of the frame.

The victory improves the Kernels to 7-4 on the season and evens the series with Peoria at 1-1. Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:35 with Charlee Soto on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Zack Showalter.

