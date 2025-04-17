Dayton and Great Lakes Combine for 29 Strikeouts and 22 Walks, Dragons Win 9-2
April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (5-7) pitching struck out 15 batters but walked 12, five in the final three innings in a 9-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (5-7) on a 65-degree overcast Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
- Jackson Nicklaus notched his first Loons hit and first two steaks with an RBI double to right field in the second and a walk with the bases loaded in the seventh. Great Lakes offensively would go 1-for-13 with RISP and 0-for-5 with the bases loaded.
- Patrick Copen started for the Loons and struck out seven. The right-hander has struck out 21 over 10.1 innings. Two defensive errors on the pitcher cost him his three runs. Two of his three walks and both errors occurred in the third inning.
- Following Copen, nine walks were spread across five relievers. Joseilyn Gonzalez fared striking out four over 2.1 innings.
- Dayton's big inning was in the top of the ninth. Two RBI doubles, an RBI single, two walks, and hit batsmen gained five runs..
- Dragons first-baseman Peyton Stovall drove in three runs, off two hits and two walks in his third High-A game.
- Zyhir Hope walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 12 games.
Rounding Things Out
In six home games for Great Lakes, the time of play has averaged two hours and 59 minutes.
Up Next
The Loons and Dragons play tomorrow Friday, April 18th, with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. It is the MiLB Free Game of the Day, with three Top 100 prospects; Dayton starter Chase Burns and Great Lakes outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope. Friday is Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Bullpen Dazzles, Offense Stays Hot in 9-4 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Beam's Gem Fuels Quad Cities' Second Shutout Win of Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugnuts Hold off T-Rats, Win 4th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Score Runs in Five Consecutive Innings, Top Kernels 9-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Comeback Thwarted by Lansing - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Fan 20 in 3-0 Loss - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton and Great Lakes Combine for 29 Strikeouts and 22 Walks, Dragons Win 9-2 - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Roll to 9-2 Win at Great Lakes on Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Serwa Silences South Bend, 2-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wiggins Shines as Whitecaps Narrowly Skip Past Cubs 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Woodruff Rehab in 1:10 Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Return Home for Second April Homestand Tuesday Night - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Top Chiefs in 11-Inning Thriller 8-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Edge Chiefs in Seesaw Affair - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Dayton and Great Lakes Combine for 29 Strikeouts and 22 Walks, Dragons Win 9-2
- De Paula's Grand Slam Elevates Loons over Dragons
- Dragons Dominate 10-2, Hope Has Fifth Multi-Hit Game
- George Homers Twice, Hope Has Four Hits in Loons 12-11 Loss in Extras to Lansing
- Loons Seven Run Seventh Earns 12-6 Win in Marathon Matinee