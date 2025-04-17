Dayton and Great Lakes Combine for 29 Strikeouts and 22 Walks, Dragons Win 9-2

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (5-7) pitching struck out 15 batters but walked 12, five in the final three innings in a 9-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (5-7) on a 65-degree overcast Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jackson Nicklaus notched his first Loons hit and first two steaks with an RBI double to right field in the second and a walk with the bases loaded in the seventh. Great Lakes offensively would go 1-for-13 with RISP and 0-for-5 with the bases loaded.

- Patrick Copen started for the Loons and struck out seven. The right-hander has struck out 21 over 10.1 innings. Two defensive errors on the pitcher cost him his three runs. Two of his three walks and both errors occurred in the third inning.

- Following Copen, nine walks were spread across five relievers. Joseilyn Gonzalez fared striking out four over 2.1 innings.

- Dayton's big inning was in the top of the ninth. Two RBI doubles, an RBI single, two walks, and hit batsmen gained five runs..

- Dragons first-baseman Peyton Stovall drove in three runs, off two hits and two walks in his third High-A game.

- Zyhir Hope walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 12 games.

Rounding Things Out

In six home games for Great Lakes, the time of play has averaged two hours and 59 minutes.

Up Next

The Loons and Dragons play tomorrow Friday, April 18th, with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. It is the MiLB Free Game of the Day, with three Top 100 prospects; Dayton starter Chase Burns and Great Lakes outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope. Friday is Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

