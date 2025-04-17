Bullpen Dazzles, Offense Stays Hot in 9-4 Win

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs bullpen scattered just one earned tally over 7 1/3 innings on Thursday, while the Peoria offense again brought the lumber in a 9-4 triumph over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Peoria got a lift from a new face in former Kernels pitcher Ricardo Velez. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league deal on Tuesday by the Cardinals and did battle against his old mates on Thursday at Dozer Park. Velez allowed just one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He whiffed a pair of Kernels batters on his way to the win.

After having traffic in the first two innings, the Chiefs broke through in the bottom of the third, kicking off a string of five consecutive innings with a run. An RBI groundout from Johnfrank Salazar staked Peoria to a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Peoria tacked on another run when Cedar Rapids starter Charlee Soto uncorked a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Soto, the 34th overall pick in the 2023 draft, was charged with the loss. He departed after four innings.

The Chiefs broke the game open in the fifth, scoring four more times. An RBI hit from Graysen Tarlow pushed the lead to 3-0. The next batter, Tre Richardson, doubled past Kernels third baseman Danny De Andrade to extend the Chiefs cushion to 4-0. Then, Jon Jon Gazdar continued his hot start to the season with a two-run single, extending the Peoria lead to six. A Chase Adkison sac fly an inning later gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids took advantage of a fielding error to get on the board. A bases-clearing double from Kyle DeBarge gave the Kernels a brief reprieve, cutting the Peoria lead to 7-3.

In the home half of the seventh, Gazdar struck again. The shortstop rocketed a two-run double into the right field corner to extend the lead again, this time 9-3. Gazdar, a 2024 draft pick, finished his night with four RBIs, a career high.

DeBarge continued his fine week with an RBI hit in the ninth inning to create the final margin, 9-4.

Velez was joined by Cade Winquest and Hunter Hayes to team up to allow just one earned run on the night. Winquest chipped in 3 2/3 innings, while Hayes surrendered the lone blemish in the ninth.

With the win, the Chiefs logged their fourth win in their last five contests. The Peoria offense is averaging 7.4 runs per game over their last five outings.

The series continues Friday from Dozer Park. Game four against the Cedar Rapids Kernels is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Jose Davila takes the ball for the Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.