Beam's Gem Fuels Quad Cities' Second Shutout Win of Series

April 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - In just his third-career start, Quad Cities' right-hander Drew Beam struck out six over 6.0-scoreless innings, as the River Bandits blanked the Beloit Sky Carp for the second time three games with a 3-0 victory on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

While Quad Cities' bats struck out a season-high 20 times, their most in the franchise's history as a Royals affiliate, they kept the basepaths busy with 10 hits and six walks, and staked their starter to a 1-0 first-inning lead on Callan Moss's sacrifice-fly.

After a brief 1.2-inning start by Beam's counterpart, Karson Milbrandt, Alex Williams kept the Bandits off the board with the help of eight strikeouts, but surrendered an RBI-single to Bryan Gonzalez in the fifth that pushed Quad Cities ahead 3-0.

Beam, who retired eight of the first nine Sky Carp batters he faced, allowed just two men into scoring position during the night thanks in no small part to the Bandits' defense, as Canyon Brown nabbed Colby Shade trying to steal second in the third- the catcher's Minor League Baseball-leading tenth caught stealing- while a diving catch by Carson Roccaforte robbed Michael Snyder of extra bases in the fifth, and a sharp play by Trevor Werner stole a two-out RBI from Fenwick Trimble in the sixth.

Beam's effort marked Quad Cities' second quality start and the club's first scoreless outing of more than five innings this season.

Before Juan Martinez took over for the starter, Sam Kulasingam recorded the second of his night's three hits and advanced the Bandits' lead to 3-0 with an RBI-single through a shallow infield in the top of the seventh.

Martinez allowed four baserunners including three walks over his 1.2-inning outing, but got help from a double play in the sixth and two of his three strikeouts in the eighth.

While Quad Cities offense committed all but two of its final 15 outs in strikeout fashion, the three-run lead was more than enough for Zachary Cawyer, who helped Martinez complete the eighth before collecting three strikeouts of his own in a perfect bottom of the ninth.

Beam (1-0) took home his first professional win in the effort, as Martinez nailed down his first High-A hold, and Cawyer collected his season's second save in as many opportunities. Milbrandt (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his 2025 Sky Carp debut.

Now up two to one in the six-game series, the River Bandits return to ABC Supply Stadium on Friday and send Hunter Patteson (0-0, 0.84) to the mound opposite the Miami Marlins' top prospect, Thomas White (0-0, 2.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.