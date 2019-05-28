TinCaps Game Notes: May 28 at West Michigan (Game 49)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-25, 5th East) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (18-32, 7th East)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. LHP Adam Wolf

Tuesday, May 28 - Fifth Third Ballpark (Comstock Park, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 49 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

MONDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps earned a split of their 4-game series at Great Lakes by beating the Loons, 8-3. A day after tallying 15 hits in a 12-2 victory, the 'Caps had 13 hits. Meanwhile, Efraín Contreras allowed just 1 unearned run in 5.2.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.378), he ranks 2nd in all of Minor League Baseball, behind only Jarren Duran (.403) of the High-A Salem Red Sox. The only big leaguer with a better average than Edwards is the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.383).

MORE ON X: Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.435) and is 3rd in stolen bases (14). His .875 OPS ranks 7th. Meanwhile, Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 2.8% of the pitches he's seen (that's 2nd in MiLB to White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal, who's at 2.5%). His K% of 8.6% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 18 walks to 16 strikeouts, Edwards' 1.13 BB/K ratio is the 3rd highest in the MWL.

WISDOM ON SOLOMON: Infielder Lee Solomon has slashed .300/.427/.417 in 18 games in May with 7 doubles and 9 RBIs.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has been hot over his last 15 games. Since May 11, Lopez has had the highest OPS (.937) on the team as he's slashed .288/.344./.593 with a double, a triple, 5 homers, and 15 RBIs.

RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 26%. (For context, Eric Hosmer has the highest LD% for the Padres at 22%.) Ruiz is also ranks 5th in the league in Doubles (13).

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry is 4-for-6 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs over the last 2 games.

DWS FOR 3: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton had a bases-clearing double on Monday to account for his first 3-RBI game of the season.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 3rd lowest BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) in the MWL at .220. A typical BABIP is about .300.

AL 4: Infielder Luis Almanzar has hit safely in 4 games in a row, going 5-for-14 with a double and 2 RBIs.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 19% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. (For context, Mike Trout has the highest BB% in MLB at 21%.) Harris has also swiped 12 bases (6th in MWL).

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps have a chance to win 3 consecutive games on the road for the first time this season.

ROSTER MOVES: The Padres have placed infielder Tucupita Marcano on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List. Infielder Kelvin Melean has been transferred to the TinCaps from High-A Lake Elsinore. Melean, 20, played in 45 games for the 'Caps last year, slashing .241/.315/.373 with 4 homers and 18 RBIs. Marcano's .304 batting average ranks 9th in the MWL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the Midwest League this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.04 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL (135 BB in 407.1 IP, just 3 per 9 innings). TinCaps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 8 walks in the last 13 starts combined. Gabe Mosser has best epitomized this with a K/BB of 7.0 (2nd highest in the MWL) as he's averaged 9.07 K/9 (13th in the MWL) and only 1.30 BB/9 (2nd lowest in the MWL). To put it another way, Mosser has struck out 24% of batters he's faced and walked just 3%.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 8 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow just 7 earned runs in 36 innings (1.75 ERA) with 41 strikeouts and 10 walks.

