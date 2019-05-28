Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are a half-game back in the standings behind the Loons and are on a six-game winning streak -- a season high.

About Yesterday... On Monday afternoon, the Hot Rods' quest for a sweep of Dayton appeared to be in serious jeopardy early on. After Matthew Liberatore allowed three runs in the first and two in the second, Bowling Green found themselves in a 5-0 hole. However, Grant Witherspoon hit a solo homer in the second and Chris Betts added a two-run shot in the third. In the fourth, Kevin Santiago hit an RBI double, which was followed up by a Ford Proctor RBI single, tying the game. In the fifth, Chris Betts led off the inning with his second home run of the game, giving Bowling Green their first lead of the game. After tacking on two more in the inning, the Hot Rods added the finishing touches in the eighth. Santiago lined a two-run triple to center, though he was thrown out at the plate attempting to stretch into an inside-the-park homer. On the mound, Liberatore settled down after his early struggles, retiring the last 11 men he faced, while Nick Sprengel and Joel Peguero combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to nail down the sweep of Dayton, as well as a season-high sixth-straight win.

Comeback Kids... Bowling Green's comeback from a five-run deficit on Monday is by far the largest comeback victory for the Hot Rods this season. Previously, the largest deficit overcome this year was two runs. The comeback is the largest for Bowling Green since the Hot Rods erased a 7-0 deficit on July 26, 2018 against Great Lakes in an 9-8 win. The win is also the 11th come-from-behind victory for the Hot Rods this year, which is tied for the second-most in the Midwest League (with Kane County), behind only Great Lakes, who has 14.

Sweep Victory... With Monday's win, the Hot Rods pulled off their first series sweep of the season. It marks the first sweep for Bowling Green in a series of any length since a three-game sweep of Lansing on August 21-23, 2018 at Bowling Green Ballpark. It is the first four-game sweep since July 6-9, 2018 at Fort Wayne. For the last four-game sweep by the Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark, you have to go back to August 14-17, 2017 against Lake County.

Clash of the Titans... Tonight the Hot Rods welcome the first-place Great Lakes Loons for the first of a three-game series. Not only is top spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division on the line, but this series also pits two of the top offensive teams in the circuit against one another. While Bowling Green leads the league in batting average (.263) and hits (451), the Loons boast the most runs scored (262), the most walks drawn (254), and highest on-base-percentage (.356), with Bowling Green ranking second in all three categories. In addition, the Hot Rods and Loons have been the two best teams in the Midwest League in May, with Great Lakes posting a 19-6 record, while Bowling Green has gone 17-10.

Home Sweet Home... The Hot Rods have continued to bolster their impressive numbers at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. Having won five straight at home, Bowling Green now sits at 17-8 at home, which is the third-best record in the league. Both sides of the ball have been more effective at home, with the pitching staff posting a 2.72 ERA at home (second-best in the league), compared to a 4.02 mark on the road. The offense has enjoyed similar success at home, posting a league-best .289 average and averaging 5.28 runs per game, compared to marks of .240 and 4.58 runs/game away from Bowling Green.

Yesterday's Notes... Betts picked up his second multi-home run game this season...He is only the third Hot Rod (Ronaldo Hernandez, 2018 and Todd Glaesmann, 2012) to have multiple two-homer games in a season...Betts also had his 11th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI contest...Pena extended his hitting streak to 11 games...He also collected his ninth multi-hit game...Brundage extended his hitting streak to eight games... Santiago collected his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the season...Proctor picked up his 13th multi-hit game... He also tied a career-high with three RBI...The Hot Rods scored 10 or more runs for the league-best seventh time and second time this series...Bowling Green starting pitchers have won eight-straight decisions and have made 17-consecutive starts (since May 12) without taking a loss...This is BG's largest comeback win this season...The Hot Rods are 10-3-2 in series this season...BG is 10-3 in day games this season...Bowling Green is 20-8 in games they score first...The Hot Rods are 16-2 when collecting double-digit hits...BG is 25-6 when out-hitting their opponents...Bowling Green is 17-8 at home...BG is 26-12 against right-handed starters...

