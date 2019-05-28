Dragons Respond to Our Local Community

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio-In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand, beginning with tonight's game. Cash donations will also be accepted.

All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field from tonight through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter.

All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

The game for tonight (Tuesday, May 28) will be played as scheduled beginning at 7:00 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

