Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington Postponed
May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Burlington, Iowa - The Burlington Bees, Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have announced the game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Bees scheduled for 6:30 PM this evening, has been postponed due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled as part of a double header on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Game one will begin at 5 PM.
