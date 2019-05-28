Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington Postponed

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington, Iowa - The Burlington Bees, Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have announced the game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Bees scheduled for 6:30 PM this evening, has been postponed due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled as part of a double header on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Game one will begin at 5 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.