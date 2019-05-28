Cedar Rapids, Burlington Rained Out

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





BURLINGTON, IOWA - Tuesday's series opener between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Burlington Bees was postponed due to inclement weather at Community Field. This three-game series will now begin Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. with a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning contests.

Game one of Wednesday's doubleheader is slated for 5:00 p.m., and the nightcap will begin no fewer than 30 minutes following the conclusion of the twin bill opener. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will cover the games on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

The final Kernels homestand in the first half of the 2019 season begins June 11 and runs through June 16. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.