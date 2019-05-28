Cedar Rapids, Burlington Rained Out
May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
BURLINGTON, IOWA - Tuesday's series opener between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Burlington Bees was postponed due to inclement weather at Community Field. This three-game series will now begin Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. with a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning contests.
Game one of Wednesday's doubleheader is slated for 5:00 p.m., and the nightcap will begin no fewer than 30 minutes following the conclusion of the twin bill opener. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will cover the games on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.
The final Kernels homestand in the first half of the 2019 season begins June 11 and runs through June 16. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Dragons Go Deep to Beat Lugnuts, 8-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Today's Game Postponed in Quad Cities - Beloit Snappers
- River Bandits Game with Beloit on Tuesday Postponed by Severe Weather - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cedar Rapids, Burlington Rained Out - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington Postponed - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 28 at West Michigan (Game 49) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Midwest League to Honor Ed Larson at All-Star Game - MWL
- OF Carlos Machado transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Chris Vallimont Named Pitcher of the Week - Clinton LumberKings
- Clinton Series Rainout Rescheduled - Burlington Bees
- Ying Yang Twins Join Pitbull at All-Star Concert - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Respond to Our Local Community - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.