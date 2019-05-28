Fall from First

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The top two teams in the Midwest League Eastern Division kicked-off a three-game series on Tuesday night and while the Great Lakes Loons got off to an auspicious start, it was the Bowling Green Hot Rods who secured a 6-3 win and first place in the division.

The Loons (30-19) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on the first three pitches of the ballgame. Miguel Vargas and Hunter Feduccia both singled before Niko Hulsizer hit his thirteenth home run of the year. All of the first inning damage was done against Hot Rods starter Caleb Sampen, who formally pitched in the Dodgers organization with the rookie-advanced Ogden Raptors last year.

After the first inning, Sampen settled in and ultimately threw six innings allowing just four hits while walking five and striking out six. Meanwhile, Bowling Green's best power hitter, Chris Betts, went deep in the bottom of the first and then the Hot Rods tied the game in the second inning against 19-year-old starting pitcher Robinson Ortiz.

After early run outbursts for both teams, the game went scoreless until the seventh inning when the Hot Rods plated three runs against Loons reliever Stephen Kolek. Kolek (L, 2-3) ceded three consecutive extra-base hits culminating in a Kaleo Johnson home run giving BG a 6-3 lead.

For the final three innings, the Hot Rods relied on southpaw Trey Cumbie. Cumbie (W, 2-0) pitched a perfect seventh, eighth, and ninth inning to earn Bowling Green's seventh straight win.

The Loons now sit a half game back of the Hot Rods for first place in the division. Game two of three in this series continues tomorrow from Bowling Green Ballpark at 7:35 p.m. EDT.

FROM THE BOX SCORE

Niko Hulsizer: 2-for-3, 3-run HR, 2B, HBP

Hunter Feduccia: 1-for-3, R, BB

Jacob Amaya: 0-for-2, 2 BB

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

June 4: Bark in the Park

June 5: School Kids Day

June 6: STEM Night

June 7: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

June 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

June 9: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

