Remy's Scoreless Streak Ends as Cubs Downed by Captains 10-3
May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN: South Bend Cubs starter Peyton Remy did not allow a hit through three innings at Four Winds Field as the Cubs opened a three-game series against the Lake County Captains with major playoff momentum up for grabs.
Lake County's offense, which is one of the most dangerous in the Midwest League, awoke in the 4th inning, as they plated three runs to take a 3-0 lead. Remy, who has been key for the Cubs both out of the bullpen and now in the rotation, saw his consecutive scoreless innings streak end at 16.1 innings.
The Cubs fought back with a run in both the 4th and 5th innings, including a smash double to the left-center field wall by Andy Weber. Unfortunately for South Bend, the rally was cut short as the Captains ultimately took the game 10-3.
Brennen Davis and Rafelin Lorenzo both picked up two hit nights. Davis, who now has six hits in his first four games with the Cubs, belted a triple into the right-center field gap for his first three-bagger in full-season ball.
Midway through the game, third baseman Chris Morel was shaken up as he went hard into the third base sidewall over the rain tarp going for a pop up. Morel stayed in the game for defense, but was substituted for in the next half inning for newcomer Edmond Americaan. In his debut, Americaan looked comfortable at the plate and drew a nine-pitch walk in his final at-bat.
With the game one defeat, the Cubs will look to rebound bright and early tomorrow morning at 10:35 a.m. in game two. It will be the first of back-to-back morning games to end the homestand. Lefty Faustino Carrera is the expected starter for South Bend.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Fall from First - Great Lakes Loons
- Remy's Scoreless Streak Ends as Cubs Downed by Captains 10-3 - South Bend Cubs
- West Michigan Falls in Clash of 'Caps - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Win Rain-Shortened Game - Kane County Cougars
- Six-Run Second Sinks LumberKings - Clinton LumberKings
- Six-Run Second Sends Wisconsin to Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chiefs Blown Out in Rain Shortened Series Opener - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Blast 4 Home Runs, Win 8-1 - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Go Deep to Beat Lugnuts, 8-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Today's Game Postponed in Quad Cities - Beloit Snappers
- River Bandits Game with Beloit on Tuesday Postponed by Severe Weather - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cedar Rapids, Burlington Rained Out - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington Postponed - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 28 at West Michigan (Game 49) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Midwest League to Honor Ed Larson at All-Star Game - MWL
- OF Carlos Machado transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Chris Vallimont Named Pitcher of the Week - Clinton LumberKings
- Clinton Series Rainout Rescheduled - Burlington Bees
- Ying Yang Twins Join Pitbull at All-Star Concert - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Respond to Our Local Community - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Remy's Scoreless Streak Ends as Cubs Downed by Captains 10-3
- Ying Yang Twins Join Pitbull at All-Star Concert
- Bailey Jumps to 9th All-Time in MiLB Wins as Cubs Shutout Whitecaps 1-0
- Cubs Win Walk-Off Thriller over Whitecaps 11-10
- Weber and Davis Shine as Cubs Win Marathon vs Whitecaps 10-7