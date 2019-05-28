Remy's Scoreless Streak Ends as Cubs Downed by Captains 10-3

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: South Bend Cubs starter Peyton Remy did not allow a hit through three innings at Four Winds Field as the Cubs opened a three-game series against the Lake County Captains with major playoff momentum up for grabs.

Lake County's offense, which is one of the most dangerous in the Midwest League, awoke in the 4th inning, as they plated three runs to take a 3-0 lead. Remy, who has been key for the Cubs both out of the bullpen and now in the rotation, saw his consecutive scoreless innings streak end at 16.1 innings.

The Cubs fought back with a run in both the 4th and 5th innings, including a smash double to the left-center field wall by Andy Weber. Unfortunately for South Bend, the rally was cut short as the Captains ultimately took the game 10-3.

Brennen Davis and Rafelin Lorenzo both picked up two hit nights. Davis, who now has six hits in his first four games with the Cubs, belted a triple into the right-center field gap for his first three-bagger in full-season ball.

Midway through the game, third baseman Chris Morel was shaken up as he went hard into the third base sidewall over the rain tarp going for a pop up. Morel stayed in the game for defense, but was substituted for in the next half inning for newcomer Edmond Americaan. In his debut, Americaan looked comfortable at the plate and drew a nine-pitch walk in his final at-bat.

With the game one defeat, the Cubs will look to rebound bright and early tomorrow morning at 10:35 a.m. in game two. It will be the first of back-to-back morning games to end the homestand. Lefty Faustino Carrera is the expected starter for South Bend.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.