Ying Yang Twins Join Pitbull at All-Star Concert

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The All-Star Concert featuring Pitbull, coming to Four Winds Field on June 16 is not only headlined by the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, but will also feature the Ying Yang Twins.

"Adding the Ying Yang Twins bolsters an already jam-packed three days," said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. "While many events and appearances have already been announced, we are still adding more to make this the best All-Star Week in Midwest League history."

The South Bend Cubs plan to announce the opening act to the All-Star Concert in the next week. Concert tickets can be purchased by visiting PitbullSouthBend.com.

Tickets for Fan-Fest and All-Star Game are available at the Box Office, by phone at (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com. Less than 30 tickets remain for the All-Star Luncheon featuring Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg and can be purchased by phone or at the Box Office.

Since making their debut in 1997, Kaine (Eric Jackson) and D-Roc (DeAngelo Holmes), have been keeping the clubs turned up to maximum with energetic anthems like the Lil Jon-assisted party starter "Salt Shaker" and Latin-tinged international hit "Shake" featuring Pitbull.

Their musical movement first began some 13 years ago with their breakthrough single "Whistle While You Twurk" in 2000. The record swept through the South like wildfire and peaked at Number 17 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard charts

In 2002 the group helped blow the hinges off the doors of hip hop when they appeared on the Lil Jon's 2002 smash hit single "Get Low."

Gates to the All-Star Concert open at 6:00 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.