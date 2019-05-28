Cougars Win Rain-Shortened Game

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (28-23) capitalized on a rain-shortened night at Dozer Park to beat the Peoria Chiefs (21-29) 9-1 in seven innings. Tuesday night's win kicked off a six-game road swing.

Cougar starter Justin Lewis and Chiefs starter Diego Cordero exchanged scoreless innings through the first three. The Cougars cracked the scoring column in the fourth inning. Buddy Kennedy singled and Blaze Alexander reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. Cordero balked in Kennedy from third to put the Cougars up 1-0.

The Cougars scored in each of the following three innings. Zac Almond and Eduardo Diaz collected RBI singles in the fifth, while Keshawn Lynch recorded an RBI double. Zack Shannon extended the lead to 5-0 Cougars on a solo homer in the sixth, his third long ball of the year. Ivan Herrera plated the lone Chiefs run of the night with a run-scoring single in the sixth. But, Alek Thomas' team-leading fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot in the seventh, added on to the Cougars' tally.

Two more scored in the top of the seventh inning before the rain hit, delayed the game and ultimately led to the umpires calling the game final.

Justin Lewis (3-3) picked up the win for his 5.1 innings of one-run ball. Herrera's RBI single in the sixth was the first run he had allowed in 16.2 innings. Cordero (2-4) allowed five runs in six frames, taking the loss.

The Cougars and Chiefs play the middle game of the three-game series Wednesday night at 6:35 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

