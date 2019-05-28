Clinton Series Rainout Rescheduled

Burlington, Iowa - The Burlington Bees, Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have announced the game rained out in Clinton on Monday, May 27 has been rescheduled as part of a double header in Burlington on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Game one will begin at 2 PM. The Bees will be the home team for both games.

The teams will meet for a four game series in Burlington beginning June 7, 2019.

Burlington currently stands in second place in the Midwest League Western Division, 5.5 games behind the Quad Cities River Bandits. Clinton is 6.5 behind the Bees.

Weather conditions have now led to eight postponements of games involving the Bees this season.

