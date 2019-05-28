Midwest League to Honor Ed Larson at All-Star Game

May 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The Midwest League lost a true friend, colleague, and leader in Ed Larson on May 22, 2019. Ed served as an interim President of the League in 1986 and then as Vice-President of the League for 30 years. Ed will be remembered at the All-Star Game in South Bend, Indiana on June 18, 2019.

Current Midwest League President, Dick Nussbaum remarked,

"The loss of Ed Larson is something which impacted me on a personal level, and I know for many others as well in our League and Minor League Baseball. Ed welcomed me with open arms when I became involved in the operations of the Midwest League in 1993 and his contributions to our League are being felt to this day. Thank you to the South Bend Club for honoring Ed at the All-Star Game. The League and all of Minor League Baseb all sends our deepest sympathies to Ed's family. May he rest in peace."

