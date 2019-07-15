TinCaps Game Notes: July 15 at Clinton (Game 92)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-16, 40-51) @ Clinton LumberKings (16-7, 49-43)





Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-16, 40-51) @ Clinton LumberKings (16-7, 49-43)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Jake Walters

Monday, July 15 - NelsonCorp Field (Clinton, Iowa) - First Pitch 12:00 PM (Game 92 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Lumber Kings, 8-2. Grant Little, Tucupita Marcano, and Michael Curry each had 2 hits.

CANTILLO DAY: In the Midwest League, Joey Cantillo, the reigning MWL Player of the Month, has the lowest ERA (2.07), average against (.166), WHIP (0.86), FIP (2.11) & xFIP (2.49)... highest K/9 (11.80) & K% (34%)... best K-BB% (27%)... 2nd lowest HR/9 (0.24) & K/BB (2.62)... and 4th highest swinging miss% (14%).

ROSTER MOVES: On Sunday the Padres transferred infielder Luis Almanzar from the TinCaps to the AZL Padres 2. Infielder Ethan Skender has joined the 'Caps from Arizona. He made his debut Sunday, DH-ing and batting fifth. Skender, who's from Metamora, IL, which is just about 15 miles northeast of Peoria, was drafted by San Diego in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Injury prevented him from making his pro debut until this summer. In 14 games in the Arizona League, the 22-year-old was slashing .385/.441/.673 (1.114 OPS) with 2 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers, and 15 RBIs... Skender became the 43rd different TinCap this season (19 position players, 24 pitchers).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.14). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings. Over the last 3 games, Fort Wayne pitchers have 33 strikeouts and only 4 walks.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: Fort Wayne's bullpen has been close to lights out the last 8 games, tossing 32.2 innings with 4 earned runs (1.10 ERA) and 37 Ks.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% (9%) and swinging strike % (4%) in the MWL.

HOT CURRY: After a slow start to the season, since Memorial Day Weekend, Michael Curry has been one of the MWL's top hitters. In 37 games since May 26, Curry has slashed .298/.394/.488 (.882 OPS) with 8 doubles, 5 homers, and 22 RBIs. Curry's OPS during this stretch ranks 6th in the MWL.

HUNTING HITS: Like Curry, catcher Blake Hunt has had a different kind of season since May 26. Over his last 31 games, Hunt has slashed .325/.367/.462 (.829 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL at 16%. He's also 6th in stolen bases with 19.

