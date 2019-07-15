River Bandits Swipe Finale from Cubs 4-3

July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: After beating the Quad Cities River Bandits in game one of their three game series on a walk-off home run by Brennen Davis on Saturday, the South Bend Cubs dropped the next two games to lose the series two games to one. On a hot and steamy Monday from Four Winds Field, the clubs went to extra innings for the second time, but the Cubs could not complete their comeback and lost 4-3.

Monday looked to be a different story for the Cubs compared to Sunday, as starter Brendon Little was locked in from the moment he threw his first pitch of the day. The 2017 first round pick of the Chicago Cubs had his best stuff in the Midwest League to date, and went five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

Little had a dynamic breaking ball working, along with a dropping changeup and zipping fastball. He showed first round mechanics and control in the series finale. Unfortunately for Little, he only took a no-decision.

Behind solid starting pitching on the Quad Cities side as well, the game was scoreless heading to the 4th inning. South Bend broke through in their half of the 4th, as Andy Weber crushed a solo home run off the 1st Source Bank Performance Center past right field for the game's first run.

Later in the inning, Cole Roederer hit a hard ground ball to first baseman David Hensley. With Brennen Davis at third base, he sprinted home and dove head first to score another run. It was 2-0 Cubs.

After Little departed, right-hander Brendan King was the first man out of the bullpen. Quad Cities scored a run in each of the 7th and 8th innings to tie it at 2-2. The tying hit and run came on one swing with a Ramiro Rodriguez solo home run.

The game headed for extra innings, where the River Bandits struck again. This time, it was against lefty Eugenio Palma. With the automatic runner at second base, Quad Cities capitalized and plated two runs.

In the Cubs half of the 10th, they got a run back on a Clayton Daniel RBI sac fly to cut it to 4-3. However, they left the tying run on base to end the game.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 49-43 overall and 12-12 in the second half. After tomorrow's off-day the Cubs will head to Appleton, Wisconsin where they will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for three games. In total, it is a six game road trip for South Bend against Wisconsin and the Beloit Snappers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.