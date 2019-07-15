Kai-Wei Teng Named MWL Pitcher of the Week
July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Midwest League and MiLB.com announced today that Kernels pitcher Kai-Wei Teng has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending July 14th.
Teng allowed five hits and struck out 10 over 6 IP in a no-decision, 2-0 Kernels loss to Lansing on Sunday. The Twins signed Teng as a non-drafted free agent out of Taichung, Taiwan on October 20, 2017.
This is the second consecutive week a Kernels pitcher has been named MWL Pitcher of the Week (Andrew Cabezas - July 8th) and the third Kernel to win MWL weekly honors. Daniel Schneemann of Lake County was named the MWL Player of the week for the same period.
The Kernels have an off-day tomorrow and then start a six-game Eastern Division road trip on Wednesday, July 17th with games at Lake County and Fort Wayne. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 24th to open a six-game homestand against Wisconsin and Clinton that continues through Monday, July 29th.
