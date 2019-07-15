Bandits Win Extra-Inning Game and Series in South Bend

July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





South Bend, IN - The Quad Cities River Bandits and South Bend Cubs went to a tenth inning for the second time in their three-game series on Monday afternoon at Four Winds Field. This time, it was the River Bandits scoring two runs in the top half to emerge with a 4-3 victory.

South Bend (12-12, 49-43) took the lead initially for the third time in the series. Andy Weber opened the fourth inning with a long home run off of River Bandits starter Felipe Tejada to open the scoring. It was his third long ball of the season. The Cubs followed the home run with back-to-back hits and a sacrifice bunt to put two more into scoring position. A fielder's choice groundout to first off the bat of Cole Roederer did just enough to bring Brennen Davis home for a 2-0 lead.

Quad Cities (14-9, 57-32) still faced a 2-0 deficit as the game moved to the seventh. They would chip away with a run in the seventh when Carlos Machado dropped a single in shallow left that scored Alex Holderbach from third base.

In the eighth, Ramiro Rodriguez launched a game-tying solo home run to right off of reliever Brendan King to erase the early deficit. It was the second home run of the season for Rodriguez, who was only in the game because Freudis Nova exited in the first inning after being hit by a pitch.

The long ball allowed the game to head to extra-innings and in the top of the tenth the Bandits managed a pair of runs to move ahead 4-2. Alex McKenna singled with one out to move Austin Dennis, the runner who began the frame at second base, to third. Oscar Campos followed with a first pitch single up the middle to score a run. When Cole Roederer bobbled the ball in center, both runners advanced an extra 90 feet. South Bend intentionally walked Grae Kessinger to load the bases for David Hensley. The first baseman hit a hard groundball to third that was bobbled and then thrown off target by Yonathan Perlaza for a run-scoring error.

Layne Henderson started the bottom half of the inning on the mound and recorded the first two outs with the second coming on a sacrifice fly by Clayton Daniel that cut the lead in half. After the right-hander walked Andy Weber, Riley Cabral came on and ended the game by getting Rafael Narea to roll to short. Henderson earned the win with 2.2 innings of work without allowing an earned run.

Starting pitcher Felipe Tejada tossed 7.0 innings for the Bandits, but did not factor in the decision. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven.

Quad Cities outhit South Bend 10-4 in the game. McKenna, Campos and Hensley each finished the game with multiple hits for the River Bandits.

The River Bandits will have Tuesday off before returning to Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday for the first of three games against the Dayton Dragons, an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. LHP Jonathan Bermudez (2-0, 5.55) will be on the mound to open the series for the Bandits against Dragons RHP Jhon De Jesus (2-8, 4.64). It will be Margaritaville Night presented by the Parrot Club. In addition, like every Wednesday home game, a portion of the game's proceeds and 50/50 raffle will be donated to local veterans groups.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.