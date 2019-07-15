LumberKings Complete Sweep with 11-inning Win

CLINTON, IA - Peyton Burdick hit a dramatic three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th and the Clinton LumberKings came from behind twice for a 6-5 11-ining win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field. The win completed a three-game series sweep of the TinCaps (7-17, 40-52) - the first by the LumberKings (17-7, 50-43) in their franchise history.

The game was a pitcher's duel through the first nine innings with each team's run coming early in regulation. Clinton pushed across their first run in the bottom of the first. Christopher Torres singled to begin the inning, stole second base, and then scored on a Connor Scott RBI single into center field.

Fort Wayne then tied the game in the top of the second inning. Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked with one out against LumberKings starter Jake Walters and scored on a combination Justin Lopez single and Thomas Jones fielding error in right.

Walters was given a no decision for his time. He turned in a season high eight innings, scattering three hits, while walking one and striking out four.

The game remained tied until the top of the 10th when Fort Wayne broke out for three runs and took a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Clinton orchestrated their first come back of the day. David Bradshaw was assigned to second base to begin the inning, part of Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules, and Samuel Castro walked to put runners at first and second. Peyton Burdick followed two batters later with a three-run home run to left - his second of the year - to tie the game at four.

Fort Wayne scored their free base runner in the top of the 11th inning to reclaim their lead.

Clinton then rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 11th to complete the three-game series win. Banfield began the inning at second and the LumberKings quickly loaded the bases with one out on an Evan Edwards walk and Thomas Jones hit-by-pitch. Bradshaw followed and grounded a ball to second that nearly ended the game. Tucupita Marcano fielded the grounder, flipped to second for the second out of the inning, and then saw Justin Lopez throw wildly to first for an error that brought home two runs - the tying and winning run.

Raul Brito (3-1) earned the win for Clinton with a 1.2 inning outing while TinCaps reliever Adrian Martinez (2-3) was hung with the loss for 0.2 innings of work.

The LumberKings will take tomorrow off for a league wide off day before returning to action on Wednesday night in Midland Michigan to open a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons.

