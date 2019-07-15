Schneemann Wins Player of the Week Honors

July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Midwest League and the Lake County Captains, Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, announced today that Captains shortstop Daniel Schneemann has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for July 8-14.

Schneemann was the picture of consistency this past week. The left-handed hitter went 12-for-19 (.632) with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Schneemann posted a .650 on-base percentage, a .780 slugging percentage and did not strike out all week.

Schneemann, drafted by Cleveland in the 33rd round of last year's draft out of Brigham Young University, tallied multiple hits in four of the five games he played last week, highlighted by a 4-for-4 performance at Burlington on Saturday. The offensive onslaught included a key eighth-inning RBI triple and Schneemann later scored the tying run in a come-from-behind win for Lake County.

Schneemann pushed his season batting average above .300 for the first time this year after Saturday's perfect day at the plate. He comes into today batting .312 and, since the All-Star Break, is leading the league in batting average (.409) and OPS (1.017).

Information about Classic Park or the Captains can be found online at www.captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Affordable ticket packages and group party and picnic options are available now.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.