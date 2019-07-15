Hot Rods Sweep Timber Rattlers With 8-4 Win

July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods finished off an 11-game homestand in style, sweeping the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with an 8-4 victory on Monday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods improved to 56-38, 17-7 in the second half, ahead of Tuesday's off-day and subsequent trip to Kane County, which begins on Wednesday night with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

In the first, Bowling Green loaded the bases against Wisconsin starter Adam Hill with one out, but Connor Hollis rolled into a double play to end the inning. The Timber Rattlers immediately took advantage in the second, as Brent Diaz lined a two-run double to right off of Caleb Sampen, giving Wisconsin a 2-0 lead.

In the third, the Hot Rods got to Hill. Ford Proctor led off with a single, then moved to second on a one-out walk to Jonathan Aranda. Chris Betts followed with a double down the right-field line to bring home Proctor for the first run. Two batters later, Hill departed and new pitcher Tyler Gillies threw a wild pitch, scoring Aranda to tie the game. Jordan Qsar followed with a two-run single off the right-field wall, giving Bowling Green a 4-2 lead.

An inning later, the Hot Rods added on against Gillies. With one out, Izzy Wilson doubled to right, then scored on a single from Proctor. After an infield single by Aranda, Betts singled to right, scoring Proctor to extend the Hot Rods' lead to 6-2.

Wisconsin then mounted a rally against Sampen in the fifth. With one out, Sampen issued back-to-back walks. Kekai Rios then rolled a ground ball to second, which was muffed by Connor Hollis, loading the bases. Gabriel Garcia followed with an RBI single and Je'Von Ward lofted a sacrifice fly, closing the gap to 6-4.

Michael Costanzo replaced Sampen in the sixth and sent the game to the seventh-inning stretch with a pair of scoreless innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Hollis turned around on a 1-1 pitch from Robbie Hitt and lined it into the left-field bullpen for a solo homer, pushing the lead to 7-4.

An inning later, Hollis struck again to cap off the win, driving in Proctor with an RBI single. Miller Hogan then came out of the bullpen and threw a scoreless ninth, capping off the long homestand with an 8-4 victory and a series sweep.

Sampen (7-3) went 5.0 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, while walking four and striking out five while earning his seventh win. Constanzo fired 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Hogan finished off the contest with a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Notes: Proctor recorded his 22nd multi-hit game...Hollis picked up his 11th multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game...He also homered for the first time since April 27 vs. Lansing...Aranda has an nine-game hitting streak...He also recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Aranda record his second multi-RBI contest...Betts picked up his 16th mutli-hit game and 15th multi-RBI contest...Qsar recorded his second multi-RBI effort...He also has a six-game hitting streak...Sampen's four runs allowed were his most allowed since June 4 at South Bend, a span of six starts...Sampen also earned his fourth-consecutive win...Costanzo worked 3.0 innings, tying his season and career-high...It's his longest outing with the Hot Rods...Bowling Green swept Wisconsin for the third time in franchise history (also 2013 and 2016)...All three sweeps occurred at home...Bowling Green earned their sixth series sweep of the season, their first since July 6-8 vs. West Michigan...Five of those sweeps have occurred at Bowling Green Ballpark...The Hot Rods are 33-17 at home...They're 45-27 against right-handed starters...Bowling Green is 19-5 in day games and has won five straight daytime contests...BG is 40-7 when out-hitting their opponent...The Hot Rods have Tuesday off before beginning a series on the road against the Kane County Cougars with first pitch on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m....RHP Miller Hogan (1-2, 3.23) will start for Bowling Green, while Kane County's starter is still to be announced...Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.