Cougars End Road Trip with Bang

July 15, 2019





Comstock Park, Michigan - The Kane County Cougars (51-42, 16-8) completed a six-game road trip with a 9-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (30-63, 9-15) on Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. The Cougars finished the road swing with a 4-2 record.

Joey Rose's RBI single and Zac Almond's sacrifice fly set the tone in the first inning, putting the Cougars up 2-0. Matt Tabor handled the West Michigan lineup. The only run the Cougar starter gave up was a Christopher Proctor RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to cut the score to 2-1. Tabor (4-2) finished the night with his third quality start in his last four outings. He earned the win.

The offense busted the game open in the seventh. Zac Almond grabbed an RBI single and Dominic Fletcher an RBI double. Keshawn Lynch emptied the bases with a two-run double that included an error by center fielder Ulrich Bojarski to make it 7-1. Fletcher unloaded for a two-run homer in the top of the 8th to complete the scoring.

Chester Pimentel (6) closed out the night for the Cougars with three shutout innings. He struck out eight of the nine batters he retired. Brad Bass (1-2) suffered the loss. He allowed two runs over 5.2 innings.

The Cougars conclude eastern division play with a six-game homestand, beginning Wednesday night at 6:30 with game one of a three-game series against Bowling Green. For tickets, call 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.

