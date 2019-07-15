Snappers' Road Trip Ends On Sour Note

DAYTON, OH - A series in sweep in Bowling Green had the Snappers in high spirits rolling into Dayton. No one would imagine that the recently explosive Snappers offense would have the favor returned to them with the Dragons sweeping them out of Dayton.

Righty Aiden McIntyre started today's game for the Snappers on the hill in hopes that he could regain the dominance that he had in the first half which lead him to an All-Star Game selection. McIntyre will have to hope that he can find it next game though, as he gave up 5 runs through 3 innings of work. McIntyre has now given up 4+ runs in each of his last 5 starts.

The Snappers bats seemed to return to old ways where they could not produce the big hit. With 9 hits on the board, they were only able to produce 1 run, a solo shot by recently recalled Nick Osborne. The team was a combined 0-6 with RISP and left a combined 18 runners on base.

On the bright side, Snappers hitters only had one player without a hit. This let Snappers slugger John Jones extend his hitting streak to 9 games, which is the second longest of the season behind Lester Madden's 10 game streak at the beginning of the season.

The 11 games in 13 days saw the Snappers going 5-6 which included a sweep of the Bowling Green Hot Rods who are currently in first place in the Eastern Division. The Snappers in this stretch of games had 107 hits which averages between 9 and 10 hits per game. The Snappers will hope to replicate that success at the plate at home when they return.

After a league-wide off day tomorrow, Beloit will be back at it at home versus West Michigan on Wednesday night. Right-Handed Pitcher Rafael Kelly is set to take the mound versus the Whitecaps, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 CST in Beloit, WI.

