Snappers' Road Trip Ends On Sour Note
July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
DAYTON, OH - A series in sweep in Bowling Green had the Snappers in high spirits rolling into Dayton. No one would imagine that the recently explosive Snappers offense would have the favor returned to them with the Dragons sweeping them out of Dayton.
Righty Aiden McIntyre started today's game for the Snappers on the hill in hopes that he could regain the dominance that he had in the first half which lead him to an All-Star Game selection. McIntyre will have to hope that he can find it next game though, as he gave up 5 runs through 3 innings of work. McIntyre has now given up 4+ runs in each of his last 5 starts.
The Snappers bats seemed to return to old ways where they could not produce the big hit. With 9 hits on the board, they were only able to produce 1 run, a solo shot by recently recalled Nick Osborne. The team was a combined 0-6 with RISP and left a combined 18 runners on base.
On the bright side, Snappers hitters only had one player without a hit. This let Snappers slugger John Jones extend his hitting streak to 9 games, which is the second longest of the season behind Lester Madden's 10 game streak at the beginning of the season.
The 11 games in 13 days saw the Snappers going 5-6 which included a sweep of the Bowling Green Hot Rods who are currently in first place in the Eastern Division. The Snappers in this stretch of games had 107 hits which averages between 9 and 10 hits per game. The Snappers will hope to replicate that success at the plate at home when they return.
After a league-wide off day tomorrow, Beloit will be back at it at home versus West Michigan on Wednesday night. Right-Handed Pitcher Rafael Kelly is set to take the mound versus the Whitecaps, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 CST in Beloit, WI.
The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2019
- Snappers' Road Trip Ends On Sour Note - Beloit Snappers
- Cougars End Road Trip with Bang - Kane County Cougars
- Dragons Complete Series Sweep over Beloit with 9-1 Win - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Use Three Pitchers in 9-1 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kai-Wei Teng Named MWL Pitcher of the Week - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits Swipe Finale from Cubs 4-3 - South Bend Cubs
- Hot Rods Sweep Timber Rattlers With 8-4 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Fort Wayne Ends Trip With Extra-Inning L - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugnuts Come up a Touchdown Short, 14-7 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits Win Extra-Inning Game and Series in South Bend - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Wisconsin Drops Final Game of Road Trip with 8-4 Loss to Hot Rods - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- LumberKings Complete Sweep with 11-inning Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Javier, Kernels Blast Lugnuts for 14-7 Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whalen Collects Two Hits Monday for Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Monday Matinee Victory - Great Lakes Loons
- Schneemann Wins Player of the Week Honors - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Lose to Captains 5-2 Late in Game - Burlington Bees
- River Bandits to Host Child Safety Night at Modern Woodmen Park on Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 15 at Clinton (Game 92) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.