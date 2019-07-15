Whalen Collects Two Hits Monday for Chiefs

Peoria, IL - Although the pitching staff recorded 11 strikeouts, the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Great Lakes Loons 3-1 Monday afternoon at Dozer Park. Tony Locey struck out six batters over two hitless innings of relief, left with the lead and was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

After five scoreless innings, the Chiefs opened the scoring in the bottom of the sixth against Great Lakes starter Jose Martinez. With one out, Brady Whalen hit a triple into the right field corner. After recording five hits Sunday night, Herrera followed with a single to score Whalen and give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

Starter Michael Baird threw four shutout innings and Locey had two shutout innings. The Chiefs have the day off Tuesday and the next home game is July 27.

