Dragons Notes for Monday

July 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Monday, July 15, 2019 l Game # 24 (94)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Snappers (7-15, 34-56) at Dayton Dragons (10-13, 39-54)

RH Aiden McIntyre (2-6, 4.82) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.58)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Snappers (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a three-game series.

2019 Season Series between Dayton and Beloit: Dragons 2, Beloit 0. Dayton Record on current homestand: 4-4.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, Beloit 6. The Dragons trailed 5-0 after one-half inning before rallying to take the lead by the bottom of the sixth. The big hit was a two-out, two-run triple by Pabel Manzanero that closed out the scoring for the day. Dragons relievers Ryan Campbell and Clate Schmidt combined to work the final four innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. Manzanero had three hits and four RBI to lead a 13-hit Dayton attack. The win marked the first time since July 28, 2018 that the Dragons overcame a deficit of at least five runs to win.

Team Notes

The Dragons have a 10-game winning streak this season (June 2-12). A win today would give them three straight wins and their second winning streak of more than two games.

Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.20 (45 IP, 11 ER) in the five games against West Division opponents beginning Wednesday. Dragons relievers have allowed two runs in 22.2 innings (0.79 ERA) in those five games.

The Dragons are 22-7 when scoring at least four runs at home this season. They are 12-3 when scoring the first run of the game at home, but only 10-16 when scoring first on the road.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero over his last 11 games is 19 for 45 (.422). In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (14) and is tied for first in doubles (10). He is third in RBI (15). He ranks 2nd in slugging percentage (.580), 5th in OPS (.928), and 7th in batting average (.341).

Bren Spillane over his last 13 games is batting .378 (17 for 45).

Michael Siani is hitting .357 in his last eight games with three stolen bases.

Morgan Lofstrom over his last five games is batting .353, and five of his six hits are doubles.

Matt Pidich over his last 17 games: 1.16 ERA, 31 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 30 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 16: Do Not Play

Wednesday, July 17 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-8, 4.64) at Quad Cities LH Jonathan Bermudez (2-0, 5.55)

Thursday, July 18 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.41) at Quad Cities RH Brett Daniels (4-4, 1.59)

Friday, July 19 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Alexis Diaz (7-4, 5.18) at Quad Cities RH Jose Bravo (1-2, 3.78)

