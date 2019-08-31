TinCaps Game Notes: August 31 vs. Lansing (Game 136)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-39, 61-74) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (66-70, 34-33)

RHP Carlos Guarate vs. RHP Troy Miller

Saturday, Aug. 31 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 136 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped the rubber match of their series with the Cubs, 6-4. Fort Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the first only to see South Bend spring ahead with a 3-run fourth and not look back. After the TinCaps trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth, the Cubs put up another 3-spot in the seventh. The 'Caps 1-run innings in the seventh and eighth weren't enough to rally.

ADD 'EM UP: With tonight's debut of Carlos Guarate, the TinCaps have featured 26 position players and 32 pitchers (58 total) this year. Last year's team used 55. The franchise record is 63 in 2016... Relievers Henry Henry and Jose Quezada are the only pitchers on the staff who've been on the active roster all season. Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is the only position players who's been active since Opening Day.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 14-game on-base streak. Over the last 14 games, Harris is slashing .288/.393/.500 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, a homer, and 4 RBIs... For the season, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. Harris also ranks 8th in walks (59).

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano had his third 4-hit game of the season Friday night. The performance included a double, a stolen base, 2 runs, and a walk... For the year, Marcano ranks 6th in the MWL in hits (123). He also has the 2nd lowest K% (9%) and 3rd highest contact % (96%). With 34 walks against only 45 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.76) ranks 6th.

HOT CURRY: Left fielder/DH Michael Curry has been one of the best hitters in the league since Memorial Day Weekend. Over his last 72 games, Curry's .869 OPS ranks 4th in the MWL. His .308 AVG ranks 2nd, .401 OBP is 3rd, and .468 SLG is 5th.

ALL DAY DWANYA: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton crushed 2 home runs to left in a 4-RBI game Thursday night. He has 3 homers over his last 8. Meanwhile, for the year, he leads the MWL in OBP (.410)... He also leads the league in HBP (30), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). The previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23. (The MWL record is 38, set by Lansing's Nick Sinay in 2017. He was released the following spring training.)... Williams-Sutton ranks 3rd in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His wRC+ of 138 leads active players in the MWL.

JUSTIN-FORMATION: Over his last 35 games since July 21, infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .287/.336/.441 (.777 OPS) with 9 doubles, 4 homers, and 21 RBIs... Lopez, 19, leads the team in home runs and is 1 of only 3 teens in the MWL with 12 homers this year. The others are Lansing's Gabriel Moreno (No. 9 Toronto prospect) and Burlington's Kevin Maitan (No. 23 for the Angels).

TOUTING "TITO": Outfielder Agustin Ruiz, 19, leads the team in doubles (24) and RBIs (55).

GO-TO GUYS: Reliever Jose Quezada leads the MWL in appearances (47). Henry Henry is tied for 3rd in appearances (42) and 5th in saves (10).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.07).

