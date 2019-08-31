Chicago Cubs Pitcher Derek Holland Expected to Pitch for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment Sunday

August 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - As he works his way back from the Major League Baseball injured list because of a left wrist contusion, Chicago Cubs pitcher Derek Holland is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the South Bend Cubs beginning today (Sunday, September 1) when the club hosts the Bowling Green Hot Rods at 2:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Holland was one of the pieces acquired at the trade deadline by the Chicago Cubs from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Since debuting with Chicago on July 27, the 32-year-old Holland has appeared in 12 games with the club while giving up five runs in 9.2 innings pitched. The lefty has added eight strikeouts. Holland has pitched in the Big Leagues since 2009 with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, and now the Cubs.

This will be the eighth different player to appear in South Bend and the 10th total Major League rehab assignment since the club became a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Dexter Fowler had a one game assignment on July 8, 2016, while Jason Heyward had two stints in 2017. In 2018, Yu Darvish pitched on June 25 and August 19 at Four Winds Field while former Cub, Drew Smyly, pitched one inning on August 30. This season on April 17, Mike Montgomery tossed two shutout innings at Four Winds Field. In May of this season, catcher Victor Caratini played in five games for South Bend. And in August of 2019, Ben Zobrist played three games with the club.

Tickets to Sunday afternoon's game can be purchased by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office, calling (574) 235-9988, or. All times are listed in Eastern Time.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.