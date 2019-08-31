Kernels Beat Beloit 3-1

BELOIT, Wis. - The Kernels beat the Beloit Snappers 3-1 at Pohlman Field on Saturday night.

Beloit took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Anthony Churlin's RBI single to right scored Joseph Pena, who began the game by getting hit with a pitch.

Cedar Rapids tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning. DaShawn's Keirsey picked up a RBI when he grounded into a force out that scored Matt Wallner.

The Kernels took a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Wallner tripled to right-center field before scoring on a passed ball.

Cedar Rapids added an insurance run in the seventh inning, making the score 3-1. Spencer Steer's RBI single through the left side brought in Chris Williams.

Dylan Thomas (2-1) earned the win, allowing no runs in two innings while striking out four. Jose Martinez recorded his second save, pitching the final 2.1 innings of the game. Josh Winder started and struck out seven while allowing one run on two hits in 4.2 innings.

Angello Infante (3-6) took the loss for the Snappers. He allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out seven.

The series continues on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. You can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, and www.kernels.com.

The Midwest League playoffs begin on Wednesday night as Cedar Rapids hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch on September 4 begins at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for all 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels home games, including the playoff opener September 4 against the Quad Cities River Bandits, by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

