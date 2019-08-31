Chris Williams joins Kernels from Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that C/INF Chris Williams has rejoined the Kernels from Fort Myers, and C Kyle Schmidt has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to August 29th, with a lower back strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Williams played in 57 games for the Kernels before being promoted to Fort Myers on July 25th, batting .215 (38-181) with 10 HR and 30 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 8th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Clemson.

Schmidt joined the Kernels on August 8th and played in 11 games, batting .053 (2-38) with a double and RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 33rd round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Richmond.

Williams is active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with six players currently on the injured list and one player on an MLB rehab assignment.

The Kernels wrap up the 2019 MWL regular season on the road at Beloit starting tonight at 6:30 PM. They host the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday, September 4th in game one of a best-of-three series in the first round of the MWL playoffs, with games 2 and 3 in Quad Cities.

