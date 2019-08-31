Cougars Blow out Bees, Remain Tied for First

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (79-58, 44-24) returned home for the first time in over a week and blew out the Burlington Bees (66-72, 27-41) 9-1 on Saturday night in front of 8,473 fans at Northwestern Field. The win keeps the Cougars in a first-place tie with the Clinton LumberKings with two games remaining.

The Cougars grabbed a second inning run when Bees' shortstop Adrian Rondon misfired on a throw to complete a double play, allowing Tra Holmes to score and make it 1-0. In the fourth, Buddy Kennedy made it 2-0 with an RBI triple. Blaze Alexander added a sacrifice fly and Nick Dalesandro's RBI single stretched the lead to 4-0.

The Cougars broke it open with a five-run fifth. Alexander, David Garza, Joey Rose and Keshawn Lynch all had runs driven in to put the Cougars in front 9-0. The Bees got a ninth inning run after Johan Sala led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Frias finished one out shy of a win for the Cougars on the mound. He went 4.2 innings with no runs and two hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Larrison (3-0) earned the in with 1.1 innings of shutout ball. Jackson Goddard (2) earned the save in 3.0 innings of one-run baseball. Clay Chatham (2-4) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings.

Game and Bees match up in game two of the three-game set on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

