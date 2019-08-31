Cougars Blow out Bees, Remain Tied for First
August 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (79-58, 44-24) returned home for the first time in over a week and blew out the Burlington Bees (66-72, 27-41) 9-1 on Saturday night in front of 8,473 fans at Northwestern Field. The win keeps the Cougars in a first-place tie with the Clinton LumberKings with two games remaining.
The Cougars grabbed a second inning run when Bees' shortstop Adrian Rondon misfired on a throw to complete a double play, allowing Tra Holmes to score and make it 1-0. In the fourth, Buddy Kennedy made it 2-0 with an RBI triple. Blaze Alexander added a sacrifice fly and Nick Dalesandro's RBI single stretched the lead to 4-0.
The Cougars broke it open with a five-run fifth. Alexander, David Garza, Joey Rose and Keshawn Lynch all had runs driven in to put the Cougars in front 9-0. The Bees got a ninth inning run after Johan Sala led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Luis Frias finished one out shy of a win for the Cougars on the mound. He went 4.2 innings with no runs and two hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Larrison (3-0) earned the in with 1.1 innings of shutout ball. Jackson Goddard (2) earned the save in 3.0 innings of one-run baseball. Clay Chatham (2-4) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings.
Game and Bees match up in game two of the three-game set on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.