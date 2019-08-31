South Bend Cubs Punch Their Ticket to the Postseason

August 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - For the first time since 2016, the South Bend Cubs have clinched a spot in the Midwest League playoffs, although much still has to be decided.

With last night's win over the Fort Wayne Tincaps combined with the Lansing Lugnuts loss, South Bend has guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs and are only four games back of division leading Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Hot Rods come to Four Winds Field to wrap up the 2019 regular season. Due to the cancelled game at Bowling Green earlier this week, a makeup game could be played as part of a doubleheader on Monday. For that to happen, South Bend must win the first two games on Saturday and Sunday. In order for South Bend to win the division, they will need to sweep all four games against Bowling Green and would be tied for the division. Since the Cubs own the tiebreaker, they would be declared the Eastern Division Second Half Champions.

Tickets for game one of the postseason would go on sale immediately after South Bend's fate is determined. Should the Cubs lose one game of the next four, they will win the Wild Card and play at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, September 4. If South Bend wins all four games, they will be declared the second half division champions and play the Best of Three series at Four Winds Field on Thursday, September 5 and if necessary, Friday, September 6. Gates for all three games will open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch would be 7:05 p.m.

Dugout box seats are $14 and field box seats are $12 in advance. Ticket prices will go up one dollar on the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, by visiting SouthBendCubs.com, or by calling (574) 235-9988.

No matter which day South Bend will host their first game, fans will be able to enjoy Thirsty Thursday drink specials for the first game of the playoff series (either Wednesday or Thursday). Fountain sodas (20oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) will be available for $2.00.

The full breakdown of the Midwest League Postseason schedule is posted below:

Round 1 - Division Quarterfinal - Best of 3 (September 4 - 6)

Series #1 - Eastern First Half Champion (Great Lakes Loons) vs. Eastern First Half Wild Card (Lake County Captains)

Series #2 - Western First Half Champion (Quad Cities River Bandits) vs. Western First Half Wild Card (Cedar Rapids Kernels)

Series #3 - Eastern Second Half Champion (TBA) vs. Eastern Second Half Wild Card (TBA)

Series #4 - Western Second Half Champion (TBA) vs. Western Second Half Wild Card (TBA)

Round 2 - Division Championship - Best of 3 (September 7 - 9)

Series # 5 - Eastern Series #1 Winner vs. Eastern Series #3 Winner

Series # 6 - Western Series #2 Winner vs. Western Series #4 Winner

Round 3 - League Championship - Best of 5 (September 11 - 16)

Series #7 - Eastern Division Champion vs. Western Division Champion

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.