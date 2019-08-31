Prospect Infielders Hiraldo and Jimenez Join Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have placed pitchers Marcus Reyes and Troy Watson on the 7-day Injured List and have received infielders Miguel Hiraldo and Leonardo Jimenez from Advanced Rookie Bluefield.

Hiraldo and Jimenez, both 18, are rated among the Blue Jays' top prospects; Hiraldo, from Santiago, D.R., is ranked MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Jays prospect, while Jimenez, from Chitre, Panama, is ranked MLB Pipeline's No. 15 Jays prospect. Hiraldo slashed .300/.348/.457 with 71 hits (20 doubles, one triple, seven homers) in 56 games, while Jimenez slashed .298/.377/.377 with 64 hits (13 doubles, two triples) in 56 games.

The Lugnuts (34-33, 66-70) open a three-game season-ending series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-39, 61-74) at Parkview Field. The Nuts return home on Tuesday for the 13th Annual Crosstown Showdown presented by Auto-Owners Insurance against the Michigan State Spartans. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

